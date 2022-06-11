Multi-family Yard Sale 8am to 4pm Sat & Sun @ 1080 Clydesdale Road.
Signal Gold Incorporated has registered the Goldboro Gold project in Guysborough County for an environmental assessment. In its filing with the province, Signal Gold, formerly known as Anaconda Mining says it intends to construct a surface gold mine with a 4,000-tonne per day extraction capacity as well as associated infrastructure. The company says an ore […]
The New Glasgow Regional Police has arrested three males for multiple offences in connection with an intensive investigation by officers with assistance from the department’s Major Crime Unit. The charges are connection with reports of damage to green bins and stolen vehicles throughout the town between Monday and Wednesday. All stolen vehicles have been recovered. […]
LOCAL SPORTS In the AGR League, St. Joseph’s defeated the Guysborough Broadhorns 6-2. Winning Pitcher: Jaron Kennedy (13 strikeouts), Losing Pitcher: Adam Rogers (11 Strikeouts) Top hitters for St. Joseph’s: Logan Deyoung, 4/4 with three singles and one double – Jaron Kennedy, 3/4 with 2 singles and one double , 1 RBI Top hitters for […]