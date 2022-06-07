Tim Horton's Antigonish
Yard Sale – June 11

Yard sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4,5,6,7,8 Hunters Glen, Debert, Huge street yard sale, 5+ homes of fantastic stuff!!  Baby and toddler items, books, clothing, bikes, toys, exercise equipment, furniture, tools, craft stuff, outdoor furniture, vintage items and collectibles, puzzles, games and so much more!