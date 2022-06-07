Yard Sale – June 11

Yard sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4,5,6,7,8 Hunters Glen, Debert, Huge street yard sale, 5+ homes of fantastic stuff!! Baby and toddler items, books, clothing, bikes, toys, exercise equipment, furniture, tools, craft stuff, outdoor furniture, vintage items and collectibles, puzzles, games and so much more!
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The Strait Richmond Hospital is making changes as it deals with temporary closures of its emergency department. https://bit.ly/3xrD2ZM
The Town of Antigonish is purchasing two solar-powered road signs as part of a traffic study. This comes after council heard concerns from residents in the Arbour Drive and Xavier Drive areas about excessive traffic speeds. http://bit.ly/3H0sjIY
Antigonish Awards Tender for Work on Malcolm Court11:49 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish has awarded a tender for new storm drainage, new curb and sidewalk in designated areas on Malcolm Court. The successful bid was submitted by Allan MacNeil Construction. It filed a quote of $127,858.50 plus HST. Facebook Twitter
Province Broadens Eligibility for Licensed Practical Nurses ...11:48 am | Read Full Article
The province is creating a path to allow more Licensed Practical Nurses further their education to become Registered Nurses. Eligibility criteria is being expanded to allow more LPN’s to qualify for Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs at St. FX and Cape Breton Universities. The two schools allow LPN’s who meet academic, work experience and […]
The Novas Announce Award Winners for 2021-22 Season11:50 am | Read Full Article
The Novas of the Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League held their annual award dinner last evening, recognizing player excellence in the 2021-22 season. Jack Hayne captured two awards, Most Valuable Player and Leading Scorer. Also picking up two trophies on the evening was Brady Peddle, named Defensive Player of the Year and Most […]