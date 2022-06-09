9am to Noon @ 11 Heritage Drive
Misc household items, clothes, and furniture
Julia Elsworth of Aspen is celebrating this morning, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats. drop into the radio station during business hours to claim your prize.
Couple of new contests underway on our website, http://www.989xfm.ca Check them out on our slider and/or under our contest page. Lot's of winning still to come.
June 9 Subway Trivia: According to a study, it takes 5 weeks of dating someone before it’s considered acceptable to do THIS. What Is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
With graduations and related activities on the horizon for high school students, Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education Regional Executive Director Gary Adams said this year will, in many ways, feel like a return to pre-pandemic days. Adams said the CCRCE, local students, family, and staff are looking forward to having the opportunity to celebrate […]
Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish held the line on its municipal tax rates. Council passed its municipal operating budget, at $17.63 million, and capital budget, at $3 million, along with the tax rates during a special meeting last night. The residential tax rate remains at $.88 per $100 of assessment while […]
Riverside International Speedway is kicking off the facility’s 2022 season this Saturday with the R.J. Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, the Cross Roads Legends Tour and the Passione Flooring Mini Stock Tour. The event kicks off Riverside’s first full season since 2019. Local favourites Donald Chisholm, Austin MacDonald, […]