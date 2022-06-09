8am to 1pm @ 21 Walnut Court, Salmon River
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Julia Elsworth of Aspen is celebrating this morning, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats. drop into the radio station during business hours to claim your prize.
Couple of new contests underway on our website, http://www.989xfm.ca Check them out on our slider and/or under our contest page. Lot's of winning still to come.
June 9 Subway Trivia: According to a study, it takes 5 weeks of dating someone before it’s considered acceptable to do THIS. What Is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education Regional Exe...10:27 am | Read Full Article
With graduations and related activities on the horizon for high school students, Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education Regional Executive Director Gary Adams said this year will, in many ways, feel like a return to pre-pandemic days. Adams said the CCRCE, local students, family, and staff are looking forward to having the opportunity to celebrate […]
Tax Rates Hold Steady in New Antigonish County Budget7:50 am | Read Full Article
Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish held the line on its municipal tax rates. Council passed its municipal operating budget, at $17.63 million, and capital budget, at $3 million, along with the tax rates during a special meeting last night. The residential tax rate remains at $.88 per $100 of assessment while […]
Riverside International Speedway Prepares for Season Opener ...10:39 am | Read Full Article
Riverside International Speedway is kicking off the facility’s 2022 season this Saturday with the R.J. Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, the Cross Roads Legends Tour and the Passione Flooring Mini Stock Tour. The event kicks off Riverside’s first full season since 2019. Local favourites Donald Chisholm, Austin MacDonald, […]