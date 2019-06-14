06/15/2019
Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 191 Hawthorne Street, Antigonish. Good variety of items.
Jason Spracklin's bus serving École acadienne de Pomquet will be 60 minutes late returning students home today.
Lost: A large senior female cat, orange with white chest and four large white paws. Is on medication so is a bit frail. Missing from the Willow Avenue area of New Glasgow. If seen or found, please call 902 755 6804.
Paqtnkek is looking at developing its own Land Code. The Antigonish County Mi’kmaw community is holding a series of public meetings over the coming months to explain how a Land Code would work. The most recent session was a community cafe on Wednesday. Paqtnkek’s Lands Coordinator Paula Paul says by adopting a Land Code, it […]
The Pictou County Regional Enterprise Network and the Glen Haven Manor are teaming up on a new employment inclusion pilot project. Four new jobs are being created with preference given to local First Nations and African Nova Scotian Canadians. Those hired will work in service support roles in a three month rotation, through resident support, nutritional and environment […]
Brierly Brook’s Matt Fraser is boxing for the Canadian National Youth Team at a tournament in Budapest, Hungary. Fraser is a two-time Youth National champion. He won his first bout in a split decision against a Hungarian opponent and is set for the semi-finals today Facebook Twitter