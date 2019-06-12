Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1703 Summerside Rd, Antigonish County. Indoor yard sale, rain or shine!
The Cape Mabou Pasture Co-Op, a group that offers pasture services to small cattle producers is receiving financial support from the federal government. https://t.co/NBTNSiNjui
Make sure you check out the Nova Scotia 55+ BBQ this Saturday and you could win a prize!
Cape Mabou Pasture Co-op Receives Federal Government Funding12:52 pm | Read Full Article
Cape Breton Canso MP Roger Cuzner announced $96,000 in funding for the Cape Mabou Pasture Co-Op. The Co-op is purchasing new equipment and making infrastructure upgrades in an effort to attract new members and grow the sustainable livestock sector in rural Nova Scotia. The Co-op offers pasture services to small cattle producers across Atlantic Canada […]
Fire Strikes Mini-Home in Hopewell11:40 am | Read Full Article
A fire early Tuesday morning has destroyed a mini-home in Pictou County. The Canadian Red Cross says a man was displaced by the fire, reported shortly before one a.m. on Elgin Road in Hopewell. He was not injured. The man is staying with a relative for now. He has been helped by Canadian Red Cross […]
PHAST Finishes Fourth in Antigonish Swim Meet10:35 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) welcomed 160 AA competitive swimmers to Antigonish over the weekend for the AA Spring Champs. Fourteen teams from across the province competed, with PHAST finishing in 4th overall. Hannah Austen swam to 3rd in the 200m I.M., 200m and 100m Breaststroke, and 1st in the 400m I.M. Mariah […]