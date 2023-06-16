Yard Sale: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 1748 Summerside Road, Bayfield. House hold items, knick knacks, some toys, etc.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Various Levels of Governm...10:12 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the climate crisis is here in Nova Scotia, and so how various levels of government and individuals work together will be critical. Kelloway says in the span of less than one year, Nova Scotia has endured two major climate related events; a once in a lifetime hurricane and […]
Ottawa Announces $78.5 million for Health Care Practioners10:08 am | Read Full Article
The federal government is committing $78.5 million to make it easier for health care practitioners to do their jobs and to assist in labour shortages in the sector. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the money, announced by Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, comes from Ottawa’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program. Fraser says the funding will go […]
Local Players taken in Maritime Junior Hockey League Draft10:53 am | Read Full Article
Several local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft on Thursday. The highest player taken was forward Jack Hayne of the Cape Breton West Islanders, chosen in the first round, fifth overall by the Amherst Ramblers. Also picked in the first round was forward Logan Roop of the Pictou County Weeks Majors, […]