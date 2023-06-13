Yard Sale: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 58 Victoria St. Antigonish. Assortment of clothing and household items.
Stellarton Makes Change in Traffic Flow10:21 am | Read Full Article
There’s been a small change in traffic flow in the town of Stellarton. In response to a letter from the General Manager of the Cape Breton & Central Nova Scotia Railway, noting that the stop line at Manhattan Avenue and South Foord Street is too close to the train crossing according to Transport Canada rules, […]
Stellarton to Review By-Laws9:51 am | Read Full Article
Some of Stellarton’s by-laws will be getting a makeover. Council instructed staff to bring to next month’s meeting an update of the Vendor By-law for first reading, based on suggestions made by members of Stellarton Police. CAO Sue Higdon was also asked to begin a review of all of the town’s by-laws, to see which […]
Former Hockey X-Women Defender Josie Chisholm to Play Hockey...8:41 am | Read Full Article
Former StFX X Women ice hockey defender Josie Chisholm is heading overseas to continue her hockey career. After four years patrolling the blue line for her home town squad, and serving as captain, the St. Andrew`s native is heading to Germany to play for ERC Ingolstadt. She will suit up alongside fellow X Alum Lea […]