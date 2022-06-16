Tim Horton's Antigonish
Yard Sale: June 18

Yard sale: Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 48 MacDonald Street, off Braemore Avenue, weather permitting, lots of kitchen supplies, desk chairs and desk, coffee tables and more furniture, toys, water coolers and much more.

 