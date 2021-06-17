Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South River Road, beside Trendys. Multifamily yard sale. Household items, clothes, jewellery, odds and ends.
Happy Birthday to Jasper Boudreau, Monastery, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got an address and we'll send the voucher there.
June 17: Subway trivia: When it comes to raising kids, 30% of dads say they can’t do THIS. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, page link here: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Nova Scotia has eight new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say five of the new infections are in Central Zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other is under investigation. The remaining three new cases are in Eastern Zone; two are close contacts of previously reported cases […]
During a regular council meeting last week, the municipality of the County of Antigonish pledged $50,000 in funding for an outdoor rink for the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre. Wendy Hayne, chair of the board for the community centre, said organizers looked at setting up an outdoor rink for some time. With covid, Hayne said […]
The Nova U15 hockey team has a new coach with local connections. Nova president Shane MacIsaac announced former Antigonish Junior B Bulldog Andrew Boyle as the newest member of the team’s coaching staff. Boyle is a former Cape Breton West Islander and played with the Bulldogs for five seasons, serving as captain for two. Boyle […]