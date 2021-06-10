Time: 8:30 to 1 p.m.
Location: 4446 Dunmore Road, St. Andrews (approx. 5 miles up from Hwy. #4)
There will be all kinds of stuff, including tools.
Today the Town and the @XPrideSociety were proud to raise the Progress Pride Flag at Chisholm Park in recognition of Pride Month.
This event is our way of showing that Antigonish strives to create a welcoming, safe and inclusive town that celebrates diversity in all its forms.
Stanfest has several plans in the works to keep both the music and the memories going this summer, even as the annual folk festival in Canso is cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. http://bit.ly/3goKcnJ
The Whycocomagh Wastewater Treatment Plant is being replaced. The three levels of government, in partnership with the We’koqma’q First Nation will spend $5.87 million to build a new plant. The current facility is operating at near capacity. It was built in 1977 and received upgrades in 1992. The new plant will support the population growth […]
Atlantic University Sport is announcing a return to sport in the fall 2021. Following the cancellation of 2020-21 regular season competition and championships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference intends to pursue a full season in 2021-22. Regular season competition and any exhibition play will begin in the month of September with AUS football, […]