Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 67 Tamara Drive. Kids toys, bikes, clothing, and household items.
Cabot Links Golf Resort to Expand to St. Lucia; New Course t...2:06 pm | Read Full Article
The Cabot Links Golf Resort has announced plans to expand its Cabot brand internationally. The company says it will expand to St. Lucia in the Carribean and build a course it will call Cabot Point. The new resort at Port Hardy on the northern tip of St. Lucia will include many of the features that […]
Police Seize Drugs During a Victoria County Traffic Stop1:25 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say Cannabis and Cocaine were seized during a recent traffic stop in Victoria County. Last Wednesday, the RCMP’s North East Traffic Services-Cape Breton were conducting patrols on Highway 105 in Bras d’Or when a car was pulled over by police for an expired licence plate. During the stop, open Cannabis was seen by officers […]
Cape Breton West Islanders and Weeks Major Midgets Players S...12:29 pm | Read Full Article
A number of local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend. The top local pick was forward Neil MacLean of the Cape Breton West Islanders, chosen fourth overall by the Fredericton Red Wings. Forward Merle Putnam of the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets was selected in the second round […]