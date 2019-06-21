Yard sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 391 Highway 19, Newtown.
RCMP say a couple of scams are making the rounds in the province. https://t.co/OwzldjhxDs
Two Firefighters Injured in Fire at Port Hawkesbury Paper12:25 pm | Read Full Article
A fire at a local paper mill left two responding fire fighters injured. Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department Chief Curtis Doucet said the Louisdale Fire Department received the first call of the fire at Port Hawkesbury Paper, located in Point Tupper last night. The Port Hawkesbury department received a call at around 7:45 p.m.. […]
Fraser calls says his first term in Office was “Humbli...11:34 am | Read Full Article
With the wrap-up of the 42nd sitting of Parliament and a federal election on the horizon for the fall, a local MP discussed his term in office so far. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said it would be hard to ever forget the last four years, calling it humbling to serve the people of the […]
Colten Ellis chosed for National Junior Team Summer Developm...1:42 pm | Read Full Article
Whycocomagh’s Colten Ellis got some good news ahead of this weekend’s NHL draft. Ellis was one of five goalies selected to take part in the National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp Roster. Ellis played last season with the Rimouski Oceanic. The players will be split into two squads and will play four games […]