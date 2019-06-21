Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heather Club 60, Heatherton.
Variety of items
Yard sale – June 22
Late Bus: 411, Sherbrooke, Ronnie MacLellan, St Mary's Education Centre/Academy, 30 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues.
The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will be closed for most of this weekend. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the ER will be closed from 7 o’clock Saturday morning until Monday at 8 a.m. There are no physicians available to cover the shifts at the department. If you […]
The RCMP is warning the public about a scam that is meant to tug at the heartstrings of Nova Scotians in an attempt to get them to give money. Several incidents have been reported around the province this month. In one recent case in Port Hawkesbury, two women were approached by another woman and were […]
Whycocomagh’s Colten Ellis got some good news ahead of this weekend’s NHL draft. Ellis was one of five goalies selected to take part in the National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp Roster. Ellis played last season with the Rimouski Oceanic. The players will be split into two squads and will play four games […]