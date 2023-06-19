Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-1p.m. at 188 Mount Cameron Circle. Lots of books, clothes, toys, household items and much more!
Province contributes land for Phase 2 of Antigonish Affordab...1:26 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Affordable Housing complex on Appleseed Drive is expanding. Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson has announced the Nova Scotia Government is providing 0.59 hectares of provincially owned land to the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. The land would be used to develop up to 14 affordable housing units. The society’s existing […]
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Pleased with the Make You...9:50 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he’s impressed by the Make Your Move Antigonish Initiative. He attended an event recently. Kelloway says he loves the vibe of the movement, by shifting the culture towards active transportation, such as walking, running and wheeling. Kelloway says he was impressed the event attracted participants of all ages and […]
Cape Breton West Islanders Appoint Willie MacDonald as Head ...11:03 am | Read Full Article
The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League have a new head coach. The team has announced former Islander Willie MacDonald has been appointed to the role. He takes over from former head coach Kyle Gillies, who spent 12 years with the team. MacDonald, a native of Baddeck, played two […]