Yard Sale: 9 am – 2pm at 623 Marsh Road, Cape George, moving sale with house and garage items
Pictou town council has appointed a couple of people to fill vacancies on local committees. Donald Cyr has been appointed a citizen representative on the Accessibility Advisory Committee, while Matt Harris will be a citizen representative on the Planning Advisory Committee. Roy Byrne is the new chair of 144 Construction Engineering Flight Pictou, taking over […]
The town of New Glasgow’s ward boundaries and council size will remain as is following a municipal boundary review, as required by the Utility & Review Board. The town will continue with three wards – each with two councilors, and a mayor. Facebook Twitter
New Glasgow native Kori Cheverie is the 2023 recipient of the Hockey Nova Scotia President’s Award. The recipient is selected annually by the President of Hockey Nova Scotia, and the award is given to an individual who has made a remarkable contribution and provided outstanding service to amateur hockey in the province. Cheverie, the head coach of Nova […]