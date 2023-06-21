10am – 2 pm @ 58 Victoria Street
Tools, garden items and household
10am – 2 pm @ 58 Victoria Street
This year the Town of Mulgrave celebrates its 100th anniversary of incorporation. At the regular council meeting held on Monday, June 19 council discussed the various ways the town plans to celebrate the anniversary noting that events will occur throughout July to December –the month of incorporation. One event will be the unveiling of the […]
Mulgrave’s youth council member Victoria Cook has been busy organizing the construction of new garden beds in McNairs Cove this spring. Deputy Mayor Krista Luddington told council about the project at the regular council meeting on June 19. Last week, students and teachers from the O2 program at SAERC [Strait Area Education Recreation Centre] came […]
New Glasgow native Kori Cheverie is the 2023 recipient of the Hockey Nova Scotia President’s Award. The recipient is selected annually by the President of Hockey Nova Scotia, and the award is given to an individual who has made a remarkable contribution and provided outstanding service to amateur hockey in the province. Cheverie, the head coach of Nova […]