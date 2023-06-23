9am to 2-m @ 28 Addington Lane, Antigonish.
Please be advised that for Pedestrian Saturday, Provost St. from George St. to Jury St. will be closed on June 24th from 8:00am–7:00pm. This includes MacLean St. from Riverside Prkwy to Archimedes St. & will include Dalhousie St. from Archimedes St. to Riverside Prkwy.
Join the Town of Antigonish and @AntigonishCo in celebrating Canada Day! There is a full day of fun activities and entertainment for the whole family planned. We can't wait to see you there! For more information on what is being planned, visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/canada-day-2023.html
The Public Health Mobile Unit travels to communities across Nova Scotia offering COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests with or without an appointment. Find all upcoming clinics: https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU.
RCMP in Pictou and Victoria Counties say officers have seized 3D printed firearms as part of Operation Reproduction. Police in eight provinces arrested 45 individuals and seized 440 firearms and 52 3D printers. On Tuesday RCMP in Pictou County searched a home in a school zone on Walkerville Road in Priestville. Police found three people […]
The province is developing a new french language school to serve the historic Acadian community of Tor Bay, Guysborough County. Officials with the province’s Education and Early Childhood Development Department say modular classrooms will be set up next to the Larry’s River Community Centre. Staff and students will be able to use the community centre’s […]
STFX Athletics has announced the StFX Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees, including four athletes: basketball player Varouj Gurunlian , football player Tony Grassa, Soccer player Tanya (MacMillan) Feltmate, and basketball player Sheila (Murrin) Smith. Builder Laurence Streete (rugby, football and hockey) along with the 1958-59 X-Men Basketball and 1983 X-Men Football squads […]