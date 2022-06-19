Multi family yard sale from 9:00 to 1:00 at 1425 Merland Rd in Tracadie.
Home of Gary and Marianne McCoul. Lots of items. Home decor, some furniture, antiques, and much more.
A large gift to @stfxuniversity. The school's Chancellor John Peacock and his wife Adrienne, have contributed $5 million towards upgrades at the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living. http://bit.ly/3xD1cz4
Happy Birthday Shawn VanDenHeuvel of Antigonish, enjoy your day and the Tim's treats, drop into the radio station to claim your prize Mon - Fri 9 - 5, we've got your voucher.. Enjoy!! 🙂
June 17 Subway trivia: 25% of men say they turned into their father when they began doing THIS. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
A large gift to ST. FX University from two long-time donors. School Chancellor John Peacock and his wife Adrienne have gifted $5 million towards enhancements for the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living. The Peacock’s donation means the university can now finish the work to make the Saputo Centre fully accessible for all users The […]
With Eastern Canada on the verge of its first restriction free tourism season in almost two years, Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway said everyone is looking forward to a relaxing and productive summer. He called the tourism and hospitality sector a big economic driver for his constituency, noting the federal government offered significant funds […]
The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer games, set for Antigonish, are just about a month away and things are coming together to make for a great event. Matt Quinn, director of sports and programs with Special Olympics Nova Scotia, said they average between 600-650 athletes per-games, accompanied by coaches and mission staff, putting them up […]