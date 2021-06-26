Time: 8am – 12
Location: 9820 Sherbrooke road , Coalburn
Yard Sale – June 26
Time: 8am – 12
Victoria County Memorial Hospital's emergency department will be closed from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25 until 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 due to lack of nursing coverage.
Summer Student Positions!
The Town is looking to hire 3 summer students who will work with the Public Works Department.
To apply, submit a copy of your resume to Darlene Halfpenny via email to dhalfpenny@townofantigonish.ca.
New Glasgow Regional Police and the RCMP’s Northeast Traffic Services are teaming up to remind motorists to buckle up. The campaign, called Operation Click It or Ticket, officially began on Tuesday. It will run all summer. During a four hour period Tuesday, Police issued 59 Summary Offence Tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act; 24 for […]
St Francis Xavier University announced alumnus Mike Boyd, the Chair of the StFX Board of Governors, and his wife Lisa are contributing $1 million dollars to establish an endowment focused on providing assistance to students who have a financial need. Half of the endowment will support Indigenous students from Atlantic Canada and African Nova Scotian […]
The Tampa Bay Lightning are back in the Stanley Cup Finals. The defending champs defeated the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7. Yanni Gourde put the Bolts ahead with a short-handed goal 1:49 into the second period to set up a meeting with the Montreal Canadiens. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves in his second […]