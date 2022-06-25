Beginning at 9am both days, continuing all day @ 46 Third Street, Sherbrooke.
House clearance. All items free. Furniture, appliances, household items. Drive up and take what you like.
7 Days to Canada Day!
The Town and County are partnering for a full day of celebrations for Canada Day. We are kicking things off with a Pancake Breakfast from 8:30-10:30AM at St. Ninian Place.
Recently crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick praised the help he received from his coaches, including a local professor. StFX University sports bio-mechanics professor Sasho MacKenzie was named dropped by Fitzpatrick when the pro golfer was asked about how he improved his game. MacKenzie is one of the co-designers of the Stack System, a tool […]
Hockey Nova Scotia announced Brent O’Handley as the winner of the 2022 coach of year award for rec-c-level. A grade 12 student at Guysborough Academy, O’Handley joined the Canso Minor Hockey Association when he was 5, and went on to play with the Novas, the Cabot Highlanders, and was an affiliate with the Cape […]
The Tampa Bay Lightning’s bid for a Stanley Cup three-peat is still alive. The defending champions staved off elimination with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for the win. Game 6 of the Cup final goes tomorrow in Tampa. Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk […]