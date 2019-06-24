Multi-family yard sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 73 Church Street, Guysborough.
Late Bus:132, Inverness, Audrey Spooney, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, 15 minutes late this morning due to road construction
StFX named its interim president. St. Francis Xavier University’s Board of Governors announced Dr. Kevin Wamsley, the school’s current academic vice-president and provost, as interim president effective August 1, 2019. Wamsley will replace Dr. Kent MacDonald who was appointed 18th President in 2014. MacDonald previously announced he would not seek another term with StFX. Wamsley […]
Two drivers face charges of stunting following incidents within half an hour of each other. The RCMP’s Northeast Traffic Services members were out conducting regular patrols in Barney’s River on June 19 when at 12:25 p.m. one police officer noted a vehicle passing them at 144 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone. The officer […]
River Denys native Colten Ellis is now part of the current Stanley Cup Champions. Ellis was chosen by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the NHL entry draft on Saturday. Ellis, who backstopped the Cape Breton West Islanders to the Telus Cup as a midget, played with the Rimouski Oceanic of the […]