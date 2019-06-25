Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at
2950 Highway 316 Port Felix, Guysborough County.
Everything must go household items.
Toronto Raptors' veteran Kyle Lowry has made the front cover of Sports Illustrated.
Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon has been removed from the PC caucus. Paon says she's puzzled and shocked by the decision by party leader Tim Houston. https://t.co/07tUK6YOIL
A local MLA now sits without a party. Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia PC leader Tim Houston announced the removal of Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon from the PC caucus. Houston said he didn’t make the decision lightly. He pointed to a recent situation with Paon not complying with a legislative motion to pave […]
It’s an opportunity for local seniors to hone their driving skills. Antigonish Town and County Crime Prevention is holding a driver refresher course next week it calls Operation Boomers. Senior Safety Coordinator Anita Stewart says the session will allow seniors to review the rules of the road and safe driving practices It’s a one day […]
River Denys native Colten Ellis is now part of the current Stanley Cup Champions. Ellis was chosen by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the NHL entry draft on Saturday. Ellis, who backstopped the Cape Breton West Islanders to the Telus Cup as a midget, played with the Rimouski Oceanic of the […]