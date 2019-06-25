Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 12531 Boylston. ( Freda & Wades’ house)
Books, dishes, glassware, furniture, jewellery and Christmas stuff. Rain date June 30th.
Late bus: Martha Wooley’s bus, number 64 East, serving Frank H. MacDonald and East Pictou school, will be 15 to 20 minutes late delivering students home this afternoon.
The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston is facing another temporary closure. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the ER will be shut down from 7 Wednesday morning until 8 a.m. Thursday. There’s no doctors available to cover the shifts. This is the second closure of the emergency department in […]
A local MLA now sits without a party. Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia PC leader Tim Houston announced the removal of Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon from the PC caucus. Houston said he didn’t make the decision lightly. He pointed to a recent situation with Paon not complying with a legislative motion to pave […]
River Denys native Colten Ellis is now part of the current Stanley Cup Champions. Ellis was chosen by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the NHL entry draft on Saturday. Ellis, who backstopped the Cape Breton West Islanders to the Telus Cup as a midget, played with the Rimouski Oceanic of the […]