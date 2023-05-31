Yard Sale: 8 a.m. at 10 Annie’s Bluff. Brand name clothing, shoes, bedding, small household appliances, curtains and jewelry
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Twitter feed is not available at the moment.
Businessman Joe Shannon and Family Donate $1 Million to Bein...9:37 am | Read Full Article
The Gaelic College’s campus in Mabou has received a large donation from Port Hawkesbury area businessman Joe Shannon and his family. The family is contributing $1 million towards a number of initiatives at Beinn Mhabu. The funds will focus on student and program supports such as guest lecturers, field trips, classroom equipment and recruitment. The […]
Police and Fire Department Investigators say Fires Behind Ab...9:32 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police and the Town’s Fire Department are investigating two acts of arson that occurred in a wooded area behind the Aberdeen Hospital on East River Road. Police say the fires were reported at 4:35 Tuesday afternoon. When police and fire personnel arrived on the scene, they found two fires within several feet of […]
Antigonish native Siona Chisholm qualifies for NCAA Final in...12:34 pm | Read Full Article
At the NCAA Division 1 Track and Field Eastern Regionals Championship in Jacksonville, Florida Antigonish native Siona Chisholm, running for Notre Dame University, finished fourth in the women’s 5,000 metres. She posted a time of 15:37, a new Nova Scotia record, and ranks 4th all-time at Notre Dame. There were 48 competitors in the race. […]