News
Sports
Cancellations
Plans Coming Together for Atlantic Economic Forum at St. FX ...10:18 am | Read Full Article
In three weeks, investors, academics, as well as political, Indigenous and business leaders will converge on the St. FX University campus for the inaugural Atlantic Economic Forum. The forum is hosted by the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government. The Institute’s Acting Director, and the University’s associate Vice President of Research, Graduate and Professional Studies, Dr. […]
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway pleased with New Bill tha...10:09 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he likes what he sees in a new government bill aimed at strengthening bail provisions. Bill C-48, an act to amend Canada’s Criminal Code, proposes to make it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail. Kelloway says the changes are in response to recommendations from Chiefs of […]
Sports Roundup – May 286:17 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Ryan Messer got his first career win on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour at Speedway 660 after a late race charge to get by reigning Series Champ Craig Slaunwhite on lap 134. After an incident in the final practice of the day, Jarrett Butcher rebounded for a third place finish. Ashton […]