Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 391 Highway 19 in Newtown.
Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Inverness County9:57 am | Read Full Article
A River Denys Family is without a home following a fire over the weekend. Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department chief Justin Usher said his team received a call shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday of a fire on Southside River Denys Road in Inverness County. Usher said his department was on scene around 7:20. Valley […]
Rainbow Flag Raised at Antigonish Town Hall to Mark Pride Mo...8:49 am | Read Full Article
It was an historic moment in Antigonish. For the first time ever, the Rainbow Flag has been raised at Town Hall. A ceremony was held Monday with representatives from the town and the local LGBTQ Community. The raising of the Rainbow Flag coincides with Pride Month, an event to peacefully protest and raise awareness of […]
PHAST Swimmers Compete in New Brunswick Meet1:09 pm | Read Full Article
Four Age group swimmers from the Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim team competed in the Long Course Invitational Meet in Saint John New Brunswick over the weekend. Aidan Doucet powered to 6th in the 50m I.M and Backstroke, 5th in the 50 m Freestyle, 4th in the 100m Butterfly, and 200m I.M., and 2nd in the […]