Diesel Soars 8 Cents a litre as UARB Invokes Interrupter Cla...7:10 am | Read Full Article
Fueling a diesel-powered vehicle will cost you more today. The Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause overnight to raise the price of diesel by eight cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.08.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $2.09. The price of gasoline is […]
Polls Close tonight for District 2 Special Election in Inver...6:55 am | Read Full Article
A vacant seat on Inverness County Council will be filled today. A special election is being held in District 2, which includes the communities of the Margarees, St.-Joseph-du-Moine and Grand Etang. The special election was called following the death of councillor and Warden Laurie Cranton in March Voting in this special election is electronic, either […]
Sports Roundup – June 4 (UPDATED 10:25 AM)6:08 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS AGR Fastpitch Pomquet Acadians 13 St. Andrews Flyers 3 Winning Pitcher – Jaiden Doiron (7 Strikeouts) Losing Pitcher – Andrew MacIsaac (4 Strikeouts) Pomquet top hitters: Mark Dort (Triple, 3 RBI) – Riley Deyoung (Triple, Single, RBI) St. Andrews top hitters: Cole O’Leary (Triple, 2 RBI) – Pat McCarron (Single, 2 RBI) […]