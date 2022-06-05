beginning 9am @ 182 Cloverville Road
Plenty of outdoor items, collectibles, sporting equipment, small appliances and furniture.
Blair W. Phillips is the new Councillor for District 2 on Inverness County Council. Phillips was chosen in a special election where six candidates were vying for the seat. http://bit.ly/3MdiI2k
There's a special election in Inverness County's District 2 to fill a vacancy on council. Polls close at 7 tonight. Voters are casting ballots electronically, either online on via telephone. http://bit.ly/38ObjZJ
Residents of Inverness County’s District 2 have elected Blair W. Phillips as their representative on Inverness County Council. In a special election on Saturday, Phillips garnered the most votes with 373. Second place finisher Alfred Aucoin received 235 votes, followed by Seph Peters with 160. There were six candidates on the ballot. Voting was held […]
Fueling a diesel-powered vehicle will cost you more today. The Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause overnight to raise the price of diesel by eight cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.08.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $2.09. The price of gasoline is […]
LOCAL SPORTS In the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, Craig Slaunwhite picked up his second win of the season in front of a huge crowd at Petty International Raceway in Moncton. Ashton Tucker and Cole Butcher led most of the race until mechanical issues struck them both, knocking them out of contention. Slaunwhite was […]