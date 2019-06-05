Yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Highway 316 Country Harbour, Civic # 17110. Large multi family yard sale, so much stuff and some antiques!
Bus 167 W, New Glasgow, Beth MacDonald, 15-20 min late, Northumberland Regional, West Pictou
Late Bus: 136, Inverness, Fletcher Ingraham, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre / Academy, 60 minutes late this morning
Strait Richmond Hospital ER Closed Wednesday; No Physician A...7:54 am | Read Full Article
The Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital is again closing. The emergency department at Strait Richmond Hospital closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday and reopens at until 8 a.m. on Thursday. The NSHA states the closure is due a lack of physician coverage. Anyone with urgent medical needs is asked to call 911, particularly if experiencing […]
Proposed Spaceport Project Near Canso Receives Provincial En...6:35 am | Read Full Article
A company looking to launch rockets into space received environmental approval this week. The Nova Scotia Department of Environment approved Maritime Launch Services spaceport project following a review of a submitted environmental assessment. The approval comes with conditions such as starting work on the project within two years unless granted an extension from the minister, […]
PHAST Swimmers Compete in New Brunswick Meet1:09 pm | Read Full Article
Four Age group swimmers from the Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim team competed in the Long Course Invitational Meet in Saint John New Brunswick over the weekend. Aidan Doucet powered to 6th in the 50m I.M and Backstroke, 5th in the 50 m Freestyle, 4th in the 100m Butterfly, and 200m I.M., and 2nd in the […]