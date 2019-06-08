Yard Sale from 11:30 am – 2pm in Goshen Centre.
For the first time in over a decade, property tax rates will increase in the Municipality of the County of Inverness. https://t.co/K4Mp6LvnxP
After a surprising drop in fuel prices Wednesday, gasoline and diesel both declined again in their weekly setting earlier today by the Utility and Review Board. Prices dipped 5.6 cents a litre for gasoline and more than 3 cents for diesel. https://t.co/m5GIu1CxgA
Local Municipalities receive funding for Beautification and ...2:13 pm | Read Full Article
Several local municipalities have received grants under the province’s Beautification and Streetscaping program. The Town of Port Hawkesbury is getting $20,000 for signage and wayfinding as part of its Destination Reeves Street Project. The Municipality of the County of Inverness has two projects approved; $14,750 for Streetscape and Beautification in Port Hood and $20,500 for […]
Local Teacher shares story of Pictou County Soldier who has ...12:58 pm | Read Full Article
A local teacher is sharing the history of the Second World War as well as the history of a local citizen with her students. New Glasgow Academy teacher Gabrielle Cheverie says the Second World War is one of the items taught as part of her Grade 8 social studies class. One of the stories shared […]
Sports Roundup – June 86:39 am | Read Full Article
It’s the first race of the season at Riverside Speedway in James River. Events include NAPA Sportsmen Series Heat Races, Atlantic Tiltload Pro Stock Heat Races, the Henry’s Autopro 75, and the Ceilidh Honda Triple 50, a 150-lap race that after laps 50 and 100 could invert the running order on the track. Nova Scotia […]