Yard sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 61 Silver Birch Estates.
Child items, clothing, household items, and more.
Yard sale – June 8 & 9
Antigonish Celtics Soccer is cancelling House League soccer for tonight June 6th for U4, U5 and U6 at 530pm and also for U10 at 7pm at the Central Sports Field.
Another late bus: Bus 138, driven by John Carmichael taking students home from Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre / Academy is travelling 15 minutes late.
During Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting for New Glasgow Town Council, members voted to accept the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities’ 12 month notice. When asked to explain the notice, Mayor Nancy Dicks said it stems from the minister of municipal affairs. She said it notifies councils of approaching legislation, regulations, or administrative actions […]
New Glasgow Town Council has approved its capital street paving list valued at about $700,000. Approved for funding are sections of East River Road, Munroe Avenue; as well as Washington, Terrace, Brother, MacDonald, Granville, Edward, Dalhousie and High Streets. A tender for a contractor will be issued shortly. Also, micro-surfacing will be completed on Stellarton […]
The wait for the next head coach of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles is over. The Sydney based team announced Dartmouth native Jake Grimes as their new bench boss. He replaces Marc-Andre Dumont, who the Eagles fired in April. Grimes started coaching in the OHL in the 2004-2005 season, serving as assistanct coach with the […]