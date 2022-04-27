Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 299 Old Trunk Road. Moving Sale. Everything must go! No reasonable offer refused!
Eastern Counties Regional Library is advising that the Coady and Tompkins Memorial Public Library in Margaree Forks is closed today April 27 2022.
Happy Birthday Jess Linton of Antigonish, have a super day, we have a voucher with your name on it and we'll send it along to the address provided....
April 27 Subway Trivia: In a poll, nearly 30% of people admitted they do THIS every day – and they’re not ashamed to admit it. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre Launches Mind,...9:22 am | Read Full Article
A local initiative aimed at improving seniors mental health, addictions, and social isolation is now able to share some of that information with other communities. Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre recently launched its Mind, Body, and Spirit Tool kit, an initiative that came about following the similarly named Mind, Body, and Spirit collaborative project, which […]
St. Martha’s Operating Room Green Team Recognized by t...8:57 am | Read Full Article
The St. Martha’s Operating room Green Team received a little love from Antigonish Town Council last week, receiving a thank you for their efforts. Lauren Hoh, registered nurse with the Green Team, said the team itself began in 2012. She said there was a lot of waste generated in the hospitals OR, and they wanted […]
Sydney is a Finalist in Kraft Hockeyville9:49 am | Read Full Article
Kraft Hockeyville has announced its top four communities, and one of them is in Nova Scotia. Sydney says it would like to purchase a new compressor to re-open the Canada Games Complex. It was built 35 years ago to host the 1987 Canada Winter Games. Proponents for the Sydney bid say they would like to […]