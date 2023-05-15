Yard Sale: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 3819 Sonora Road, Sherbrooke. Variety of house hold goods, table saw, drill press, etc. No clothes or children’s toys.
Pictou County Chamber of Commerce to Hold Its Business Achie...12:34 pm | Read Full Article
The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce will honour its best this week. The Chamber is holding its Business Achievement Awards on Thursday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. The organization’s Executive Director, Jack Kyte, says this year marks the 40th anniversary for the Chamber, something it’s excited about. He says it’s a very successful chamber […]
Positive Action for Keppoch Society Seeks Help from Town and...7:19 am | Read Full Article
The Positive Action for Keppoch Society is asking for some financial help from the Town and County of Antigonish for repairs related to post tropical storm Fiona. Dr. John Chiasson, who made presentations to both councils in the last month, said last fall’s storm caused about $500,000 worth of damage in terms of fallen trees […]
Sports Roundup – May 145:46 am | Read Full Article
For the second time in the N-H-L playoffs, the Seattle Kraken are headed for a Game 7 showdown. Jordan Eberle scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves as the Kraken defeated the visiting Dallas Stars 6-3. The Edmonton Oilers hope to force a Game 7 in their playoff series tonight when they host the […]