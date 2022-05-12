9:00am – 2:00pm – Multi-Family Flea Market at the Teasdale Apothecary Company, located at 65 Beech Hill Road, Antigonish. Parking on-site.
This is National Nursing Week in Canada, the third year in the row it is being marked in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nova Scotia Nurses Union President Janet Hazelton says in this pandemic, nurses have risen to the occasion. http://bit.ly/37D8p9q
Concerns over the high cost of fuel have prompted Antigonish County Council to reach out to their federal and provincial counterparts. http://bit.ly/3w7vMkY
Public Notice:
Please be advised that the Town of Antigonish will be conducting spring hydrant flushing in the Town and fringe areas from Tuesday, May 10th, 11th, and 12th, during daytime and evening hours.
The president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union says nurses have risen to the occasion. This is National Nursing Week, and the theme this year is “We Answer the Call”. Antigonish native Janet Hazelton says nurses have answered the call over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic; showing up for work when others […]
Antigonish County Council voted to send a letter to federal and provincial representatives on the matter of rising fuel costs. Warden Owen McCarron said the recent jump in gas and diesel prices affects every community across the country, noting Antigonish County is no different. He pointed to home heating oil sitting at around $2 a […]
Halifax and Moncton to host World Junior Hockey Championship...5:44 pm | Read Full Article
The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships are coming to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Halifax and Moncton will serve as host cities for the tournament, to be played from December 26th, 2022 to January 5, 2023 at the Scotiabank Centre and the Avenir Centre. The 2023 tournament was scheduled to be held in Russia, but […]