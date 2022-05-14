9:30 am – 1:30pm @ Glencoe Station Hall, 1536 Mabou Road
Bake sale, plants, household items.
Join the Town and County for an online engagement session on the Exploration of Consolidation.
Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9AozyEkhQle72cwpmprozA
Nova Scotia Health’s COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics will be offering drop-in vaccines in Central, Eastern, Northern and Western zones to help support vaccine accessibility.
Clinic information can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/news/nova-scotia-health-vaccine-outreach-clinics-offering-drop-vaccines-across-province-1
Sarah O’Toole, community navigator with the Community Navigator and Physician Retention Services Association, said it’s been a busy spring. Part of her duties, when it comes to doctors potentially looking at the area, she asks what they are looking for in terms of finding a place to live, child care, education for children, recreation services, […]
As part of the celebration of the 100th year anniversary of 4-H in Nova Scotia, the community of Heatherton is hosting a kick-off event of sorts with events running from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Opening Ceremony at 12pm will be in front of the Heatherton Community center and will include the unveiling […]
Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat Calgary 4-2 to force a Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The Stars blew an early two-goal lead before going ahead to stay. The series goes back to Calgary for the deciding game Sunday night. Carter Verhaeghe […]