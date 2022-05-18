Yard Sale: May 21

Yard sale: Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 379 Pomquet Point One Road (paved section). Clothes, pots, pans, nick knacks, tools, camping gear, generator, end tables, coffee tables, treadmill, glassware, lots of other things, please bring your own bags
The Town of Mulgrave has tabled a draft municipal budget for approval next month. It proposes no tax rate increases. http://bit.ly/3ljEBCb
The Town of Mulgrave will hold a special election at the end of July to fill a vacant seat on council. http://bit.ly/3LktfYV
NSCC Strait Area Campus Reports a good year with Enrollment ...9:24 am | Read Full Article
With graduation on the horizon, NSCC Strait Area Campus principal Vivek Saxena said the last school year was good, noting they welcomed around 590 students, which he said is in line with previous enrollment targets. He said the number of students coming to the campus has been steady, which he called good news. While noting […]
Salsman Park Marina to Open in Guysborough County9:19 am | Read Full Article
A new marina in the Guysborough area is getting ready to open for its first season in operation. The Salsman Park Marina, located in the former Picnic Park is associated with the Provincial park camp ground between Country Harbour and Middle Country Harbour on Highway 316. Jolene Hudson, secretary with the Salsman Park Marina Association, […]
Antigonish Minor Basketball Medals in Under 14 Provincials10:24 am | Read Full Article
A pair of silver medals for Antigonish Minor Basketball teams. The Junior X-Men and X-Women participated in D4 Under 14 provincial tournaments, the Junior X-Men in Brookfield and the Junior X-Women in Halifax, with both teams advancing to the finals on Sunday. Facebook Twitter