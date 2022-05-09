Moving out Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1B Dolorosa Drive, Antigonish. Unbeatable deals on quality used furniture, appliances, art work and much more. Everything must go!!
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says he's pleased the province will not proceed with the non-resident property tax. http://bit.ly/3L1El50
An online 50/50 draw in support of fire departments across Nova Scotia that began two years ago when fund-raising opportunities were limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic remains popular. http://bit.ly/3snSEu6
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said he agrees with the province’s decision not to move ahead with the non-resident property tax. The warden called it a huge concern, noting a lot of folks left the province for work but still owned property here. McCarron called the proposed tax regressive, adding it didn’t identify the problem of housing […]
An online weekly 50/50 draw that began two years ago to help volunteer fire departments in Nova Scotia with limited opportunities to fund-raise during the COVID-19 pandemic is still going strong. It’s coordinated by the Amherst Fire Department. The chair of the Amherst Firefighters Association’s Ways and Means Committee, Andrew Wallis says they were approached by […]
The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships are coming to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Halifax and Moncton will serve as host cities for the tournament, to be played from December 26th, 2022 to January 5, 2023 at the Scotiabank Centre and the Avenir Centre. The 2023 tournament was scheduled to be held in Russia, but […]