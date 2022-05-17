Yard sale: Sunday May 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at 71 Hawthorne Street. Great variety of quality items at great prices!
Late Bus:
École acadienne de Pomquet
Cancellation:
Student's travelling with Dave will be one hour late this afternoon.
Environment and Climate Change Department Launches Public Awareness Program on Blue-Green Algae
The province is launching a public education program aimed at helping Nova Scotians become more aware of blue-green algae as warmer weather arrives. Blue-green algae naturally occurs in fresh water such as lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. They can flourish in water high in nutrients, especially during hot, dry conditions. The bacteria can be harmful […]
Email Scam Targets Area Residents waiting for a Refund from CRA
Another scam is making the rounds locally, this one involving email. The email claims to be from the Canada Revenue Agency, indicating they have a refund for you, inviting you to click a link to deposit the money into your bank account. By clicking on the link, the scammers can access your banking information. There […]
Antigonish Minor Basketball Medals in Under 14 Provincials
A pair of silver medals for Antigonish Minor Basketball teams. The Junior X-Men and X-Women participated in D4 Under 14 provincial tournaments, the Junior X-Men in Brookfield and the Junior X-Women in Halifax, with both teams advancing to the finals on Sunday. Facebook Twitter