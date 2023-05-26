75 St. Mary’s Street, 10 AM to 2 PM. Small side tables, puzzles galore! Some plants, decor odds and ends.
CACL Antigonish Ham and Bean Supper and Auction Raises more ...9:22 am | Read Full Article
The annual CACL Antigonish Ham and Bean Supper and Auction has been declared a success. The supper and auction, held on May 12th is the largest fund-raiser of the year for the social enterprise. CACL participant Giselle Webber says it’s grateful for the support the event received from the local community. Participant Nicole Roberts says the supper […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly UARB Setting8:56 am | Read Full Article
Gasoline and diesel prices are rising. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline jumped by 6.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.57.6 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.58.4. Diesel rose by 1.2 cents a litre. The minimum […]
John Stevens Returns to St. FX as an Assistant Coach, Assist...9:47 am | Read Full Article
STFX X-Men Football head coach Gary Waterman announced John Stevens is returning to the coaching staff this fall, assisting with the offensive line. Coach Stevens returns to the STFX University campus after a 20 year hiatus, entering into his 36th year of coaching with extensive experience in U SPORTS football. He has served as Head Coach, […]