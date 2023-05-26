Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Yard sale: May 27

This entry was posted in Yard Sales on .

4918 Dunmore Road, Lower South River, Ant. Multi-family Yard Sale 10am – 1pmIndoor items include decor, linens, small appliances, etc.Outdoor items include patio furniture, tools, antique trunk, totes,car accessories, upseat for a 4-wheeler, etc.