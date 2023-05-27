10 am – 1pm @ 40 Elmwood Drive, Lower South River.
Please bring your own bags.
Yard Sale: May 27
The annual CACL Antigonish Ham and Bean Supper and Auction has been declared a success. The supper and auction, held on May 12th is the largest fund-raiser of the year for the social enterprise. CACL participant Giselle Webber says it’s grateful for the support the event received from the local community. Participant Nicole Roberts says the supper […]
Gasoline and diesel prices are rising. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline jumped by 6.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.57.6 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.58.4. Diesel rose by 1.2 cents a litre. The minimum […]
The visiting Toronto Blue Jays did all their scoring in the third inning en route to a much-needed 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. Kevin Kiermaier and Bo Bichette homered in a three-run third, pitcher Kevin Gausman won for the first time in more than a month and the Jays won for the just second […]