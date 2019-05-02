Yard Sale from 9 am to noon at 4 West Street, Antigonish. Lots of items for sale, all proceeds go to L’Arche Solidarity.
Bus 358, driven by Carroll MacAdam, bringing students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High, and St. Andrew Junior School is running 15 minutes late.
New Glasgow Police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. Police say the collision happened around 10:30, at a restaurant driveway exit and East River Road. Police say the 81-year-old male pedestrian from New Glasgow, was crossing the driveway exit, when he was struck by a […]
First Nations and Municipal leaders from across the province will gather in Paq’tnkek for a regional economic forum on May 14th. Up to 120 people will attend the event to explore potential regional economic development initiatives and the benefits of First Nations-Municipal Partnerships. The event is being co-hosted by Antigonish County and Paqtnkek. The gathering comes as Paqtnkek and the […]
The Pictou County Weeks Crushers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League have a new head coach. He’s Mike Danton, a former NHL player with the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues. He also won a University Cup with the Saint Mary’s Huskies and played six professional seasons in Europe and North America as a […]