8am to Noon @ the Old Sterling Apple location on Lochaber Road.
Province putting $2.1 Million into upgrades for Ship Hector ...9:39 am | Read Full Article
The Hector Heritage Quay Interpretive Centre is getting an upgrade, with some help from the provincial government. Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane has announced the Ship Hector Society will receive $2.1 million to upgrade the interpretive centre, update the exhibits and improve the overall visitor experience. MacFarlane made the announcement on behalf of Communities, Culture, […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Local Input Can Lead to Pol...12:39 pm | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says issues of concern at the local level can eventually develop into political and government policy over time. Fraser is attending the Federal Liberal Party’s policy convention in Ottawa this weekend. Fraser says at the last convention in Halifax a few years ago, Pictou County resident Cathy MacNaughton lobbied at […]
Sports Roundup – May 66:08 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Registration is now open for this year’s Nova Scotia 55+ Games in Pictou County. The games will run from September 20 – 23 and bring together individuals aged 55 and up from across the province for a bi-annual sporting event centered around fun, fitness, and friends. The event is overseen by a local […]