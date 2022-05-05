Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Yard Sale: May 7, 14 & 15

This entry was posted in Yard Sales on .

Estate Sale, 9 am – 4 pm all three days at 379 Pomquet Point One Road (Paved Section)

Dishes, glassware, pots and pans, tools, comic books, hard/soft cover books, linens, blankets, house decor lots more assorted items.