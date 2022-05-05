Yard Sale: May 7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 393 Cape Jack Road, Cape Jack. Lots of children’s items, baby items, women’s clothing, furniture, decor and more
The emergency department at Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will close at 11 p.m. tonight, Thursday, May 5. This closure extends into a previously announced closure and the department will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 9. https://www.nshealth.ca/temporary-service-and-facility-closure-notices-nova-scotia-health-authority-updated-310-pm-march-16
The new head of the Canadian Association of University Teachers is from St. FX University. Peter MacInnis, a history professor is a former president of the St. Francis Xavier Association of University Teachers. http://bit.ly/3LOgg31
The province has announced it will not be moving forward with the non-resident property tax. Premier Tim Houston made the announcement Thursday. In a statement, Houston says his intentions all along were to improve home affordability, not be at odds with its core value of being a welcoming province. Houston adds he’s heard for months […]
Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston is headed to Ireland, the United Kingdom and France to strengthen trade, tourism, investment and partnerships with government business leaders. The Premier’s mission starts Friday and continues until the 18th. A release from the province says Houston will meet with key business, organizational and institutional leaders interested in […]
The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships are coming to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Halifax and Moncton will serve as host cities for the tournament, to be played from December 26th, 2022 to January 5, 2023 at the Scotiabank Centre and the Avenir Centre. The 2023 tournament was scheduled to be held in Russia, but […]