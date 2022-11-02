The Abercrombie Community Centre is holding a Flea Market on Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 am to Noon at the Centre, 1589 Abercrombie Road.
To book a table call 902 752-8115 or 902 752-3826.
Found:
An iPhone on James Street near the Tim Hortons. Call 902-318-7362.
Please be advised that due to a water valve repair, water will be temporarily shut off on Tuesday, November 1 beginning at 9 a.m.
Community Posting:
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is looking for volunteers and hosting an Information Session for anyone interested in lending a hand.
The province’s police watchdog agency says an RCMP officer was not responsible for a death related to a fatality in Antigonish County earlier this year. At around 10:35 p.m. on April 27th, RCMP responded to a report of a man who was walking on Highway 104, possibly into traffic. While conducting patrols of the area […]
Antigonish RCMP confirm they have received reports of harassing messages sent to Town Mayor Laurie Boucher. Boucher got the messages as Town and County Councils recently voted in favour of moving forward with consolidation. Late last week, the CAO’s of the Town and County, in a joint message say they understand and respect varying views, […]
One St. FX Soccer player has picked up a major conference award while seven others have been named conference all-stars. Atlantic University Sport announced their year-end awards and all-stars for men’s and women’s varsity soccer ahead of the conference championships that begin today. Oliver Storseth a 4th year chemistry student from Antigonish has been named […]