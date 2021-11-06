Begins at 8 am at 1166 Old Mulgrave Road.
Everything must go. Lots of household items.
MSOC Final Score: SMU 2, STFX 1 as the X-Men drop a disappointing game in the AUS semifinal. Congrats to our X-Men on an incredible regular season!
MSOC: STFX and SMU are scoreless at halftime in the Subway AUS semifinal game in Sydney #goxgo
Congrats to Subway Player of the Game Christina Gentile, our keeper who was a big factor in the X-Women's 2-1 shootout win over MUN in the AUS semifinal! #SubwayFuel
Nova Scotia has 40 new cases of COVID-19. There are also 31 recoveries from the virus. Just over half the new infections are in Central Zone with 21. Western Zone has 11 cases and eight are in Northern Zone. There are 220 active cases of COVID-19, nine people are in hospital. The Province’s Chief Medical […]
The price at the pump is dropping. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is down by 2.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.42.7 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.43.5. Diesel is also down, by two […]
