Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 15 Alex Terrace, Antigonish. Jewellery, CDs and DVDs, household items, Christmas ornaments, clothing, tools, books, some brand new items and much more. Don’t forget to wear your mask.
MSOC Final Score: SMU 2, STFX 1 as the X-Men drop a disappointing game in the AUS semifinal. Congrats to our X-Men on an incredible regular season!
MSOC: STFX and SMU are scoreless at halftime in the Subway AUS semifinal game in Sydney #goxgo
Congrats to Subway Player of the Game Christina Gentile, our keeper who was a big factor in the X-Women's 2-1 shootout win over MUN in the AUS semifinal! #SubwayFuel
Province announces 40 New Cases of COVID-191:11 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 40 new cases of COVID-19. There are also 31 recoveries from the virus. Just over half the new infections are in Central Zone with 21. Western Zone has 11 cases and eight are in Northern Zone. There are 220 active cases of COVID-19, nine people are in hospital. The Province’s Chief Medical […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop11:25 am | Read Full Article
The price at the pump is dropping. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is down by 2.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.42.7 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.43.5. Diesel is also down, by two […]
Eric Gillis says named AUS Women’s Cross Country Coach...10:38 am | Read Full Article
St. FX Cross Country Head Coach Eric Gillis says being selected the best in the region is special. At last weekend’s AUS Cross Country Championships in Moncton, Gillis was chosen as Women’s Coach of the Year. The X-Women Cross Country Team also won the AUS banner, led by Antigonish native Siona Chisholm, who crossed the finish line […]