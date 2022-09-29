10 am to 2pm @ 66 Church St, Antigonish
Household items, Free stuff, Games, Luggage, Books and much more.
Yard Sale: October 1
SRCE families, you will receive an update by 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, about the status of classes for Monday, October 3, 2022.
At this time, we expect classes to resume at all schools.
Thank you for your understanding and support.
Curbside collection will be happening on all accessible roads tomorrow, September 30th. Please note that our office will be closed in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Please be advised that S.W. Weeks Sports Complex (and track), Munroe Avenue Park, Havill Family Park (North End Recreation Centre), and playgrounds at Ward One Community Centre and West Side Community Centre are now open.
Two local companies submitted the lowest tenders on two construction projects. Alva Construction posted the lowest estimate of $752,800 for culvert replacement for two projects in Antigonish County. One is a three culvert replacement on Route 245 and the other is a culvert replacement on Route 337. Two other companies bid on the contract. S. […]
Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said she spent some time over the weekend working with local emergency management organizations and calling community contacts for warming centres. She said provincial emergency management office MLA John Lohr was in the area on Monday to meet with EMO and yesterday, she and Agriculture minister and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg […]
St. FX Football has announced their athletes of the week. The Offensive Athlete of the Week is X-Men receiver Zach Houde. The first year Climate and Environmental Science student from Thetford Mines, Quebec scored two touchdowns in the X-Mens 26-7 win over Mount Allison on Sunday. He had nine catches in the game for 178 […]